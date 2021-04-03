Manila resumes COVID-19 vaccination today

By ANDREA ARO

THE vaccination rollout for people with comorbidities aged 18 to 59 years old resumes today, Black Saturday, (Manila Public Information Office photo)

The Manila City government resumes today its vaccination rollout for people with comorbidities aged 18 to 59 years old.



The city government suspended the vaccination on Good Friday, April 2, to “maintain the high quality” of the vaccination sites and to give time for frontline health workers to rest.



The vaccination for people with comorbidities or health conditions started at 8:00 a.m. and will end at 5:00 p.m.



All patients will be asked to present a medical certificate, recent prescription of medicine, surgical abstract or discharge summary, or any proof that they have co-morbidity.



There are two vaccination sites per district: District 1— Emilio Jacinto Elementary School, Isabelo Delos Reyes Elementary School; District 2— Osmena High School, Benitez Elementary School; District 3— Bonifacio Elementary School, Pedro Guevarra Elementary School; District 4— Ramon Magsaysay High School, General Malvar Elementary School; District 5— Rafael Palma Elementary School, Justo Lucban Elementary School; District 6— Jacinto Zamora Elementary School, EARIST College.



Meanwhile, health care workers under the A1 category may go to the said vaccination sites to acquire the vaccine and bring their Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) license.



According to the Manila Health Department (MHD), the senior citizens will not be allowed to have the Sinovac vaccine even if they will present a waiver following the guidelines by the Department of Health.



The city government targets to vaccinate 11,000 people under the A3 category aged 18 to 59 years old.