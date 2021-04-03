Duterte: Let Christ’s life inspire us

By ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

President Duterte urged Filipino Christians to draw inspiration from Christ’s life and sacrifice at the cross and renew their faith as the country overcomes the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Duterte made the statement as Christians around the world commemorate Holy Week.

In a message, a copy of which was posted by Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) on its Facebook page on Good Friday, the President said the life of Christ will serve as an inspiration to everyone during the global health crisis.

“The passion, death, and resurrection of Christ provide us with much-needed inspiration to lead meaningful lives amidst the trials and challenges that come our way,” Duterte said.

He hoped that Christ’s crucifixion will renew everyone’s faith as COVID-19 continues to threaten the country.

“As we take a moment to reflect on the message of Lent, may we find a renewed sense of compassion that is rooted in the ultimate sacrifice of Christ at the cross. Let this example of a pure act of love renew our faith as we overcome the current COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

The President urged the public to be there for one another, especially to those who need help.

“I urge you to inspire one another to become channels of peace and generosity to our people, especially those who are suffering,” Duterte said. “Together, let us continue pursuing a more inclusive and humane society anchored on solidarity and genuine concern for each other,” he added.

This is the second year that Filipino Christians had to drastically tone down, if not relegate to the background, their Holy Week traditions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.