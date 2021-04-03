2 dead in Dagupan river shooting

By LIEZLE BASA INIGO

DAGUPAN CITY – A construction worker died from gunshot wounds while his cousin drowned in Calmay River in this city when they were attacked by five neighbors while riding a boat on Maundy Thursday.

Lt. Nario Cahigas, Investigation and Management Division chief of Dagupan City Police Station, identified the fatalities as John Denver Ranzo, 32, and Roger Ravanzo.

The suspects — Orlando Narmola, chief tanod; Dexter Narnola; Rodolfo Narnola, tanod; Laila Narnola, and Charlie Bartazar, all residents of Barangay Calmay, Dagupan City — surrendered to the police after the incident.

Police said John’s eight-year-old daughter survived the attack that happened at about 2:05 p.m. on April 1 along Calmay River.

Investigation showed that the two victims and the girl were riding a boat when the suspects on boat a flat boat arrived and bumped them.

Out of fear, Roger and the girl jumped off the boat, while John was shot by Orlando in the left shoulder and left side of the head.

Roger drowned in the river while the girl was taken by the suspects and left her on the riverside.

John and Roger were both declared dead on arrival at Region 1 Medical Center.

Cahigas said Orlando, who surrendered to the police along with the four other suspects, admitted that he shot John twice.

Police said the suspects targeted John a day after the latter had a heated altercation with Orlando.

It was learned that Orlando is a distant relative of John.

Police said they will file a double murder case and violation of Republic Act 7610 (Child Abuse) against the suspects, according to Cahigas.