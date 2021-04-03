117 Philippine Orthopedic Center employees contract COVID-19

By JOSEPH PEDRAJAS



The Philippine Orthopedic Center (POC) confirmed Saturday that 117 of its 180 employees who recently swabbed for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have tested positive for the virus.



In a statement, POC sought for more personal protective equipment, particularly face masks, “as there is a need for hospital staff to double mask.”



It also said that the infection among its employees prompted the management to temporary close its out-patient department, offer online consultations, hold elective surgeries, facilitate its staff who need help, and adjust its working hours.



“As of April 2, 36 have been facilitated admission in quarantine centers. This is over the 40 allotted beds POC can accommodate for its own staff,” it added.



POC’s official statement, penned by its officer-in-charge, Dr. John Andrew Michael Bengzon, came after its employees union head Sean Herbert Velchez, through his Facebook account, appealed for help from the national government due to the rising number of their infected employees.



He said some of those who tested positive were still on duty when they learned of their condition, leaving them surprised. They also scrambled to undergo triage, he added.



Currently, POC said there are still 216 patients and 12 COVID-19 patients admitted at its facility.



“All of them are continuing to be cared for,” it said. “The emergency room is open 24/7. We will continue to treat orthopedic emergency patients.”