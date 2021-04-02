PH logs 15,310 more COVID-19 cases; death toll now at 13,320.

The Department of Health (DoH) reported Friday 15,310 additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, after including 3,709 backlog cases in its latest count.

“On March 31, 2021, the DoH reported only 6,128 new cases due to COVIDKaya system issue. After system checks, validation and deduplication were made, 3,709 additional cases were confirmed,” the DoH said in its latest case bulletin.

“Today’s total cases includes the additional 3,709 cases, thus totaling to 15,310,” it added.

The new cases broke the previous record-high of 10,016 infections reported last March 29.

The new cases brought the number of active cases in the country to 153,809. Of this figure, 96.3 percent were exhibiting mild symptoms, 2.4 percent were asymptomatic, 0.5 percent were in critical condition, 0.5 percent have severe symptoms, while 0.32 were in moderate condition.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines since last year stood at 771,497.

Seventeen new deaths were also registered on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 13,320.

The recovery tally, meanwhile, increased to 604,368 after 434 more survivors were logged.

Data from the DoH COVID-19 tracker showed that the National Capital Region (NCR) has the most number of cases with 330,648. It was followed by Calabarzon with 126,483, Central Luzon with 53,740, Central Visayas with 52,032, and Western Visayas with 29,755. The data is as of April 1, the DoH tracker noted.

Since March 24, the country has been recording more than 6,000 cases per day. (Analou de Vera)