PH lauds arrest of suspect in assault of elderly Pinay in New York

By ROY C. MABASA

The Philippine government welcomed Friday the immediate arrest of the suspect in the violent attack of a 65-year-old Filipino-American in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, March 29.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) expressed the government’s gratitude to the New York Police Department (NYPD) and to all those who contributed to the efforts that led to the arrest of the suspect in the latest wave of hate crimes sweeping the Asian-American communities in the United States.

The suspect, identified as Brandon Elliot, 38, is facing assault charges in the first degree as a hate crime by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

The elderly victim was on her way to the church on Monday morning along West 43rd Street in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan when the suspect kicked and punched her, causing her to fall to the ground.

Not contented, the suspect stomped the victim on the face three times while uttering racial slurs. She was later diagnosed with a fractured pelvis and contusions on the head.

Following this incident and all other hate crimes committed against Asians in the US, the DFA advised Filipinos particularly in New York and surrounding areas to remain vigilant and to immediately report any incident of hate crimes against members of the Filipino community to the nearest Philippine consulate in their area.