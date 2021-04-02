On Maundy Thursday, Abueva rides a bike for Visita Iglesia

Calvin Abueva during Maundy Thursday’s Visita Iglesia. (Calvin Abueva)





By CARLO ANOLIN



PBA star Calvin Abueva is indeed living up to a new chapter of his life.

Armed with all the safety equipment, the once hard-headed cager biked around in his home province of Pampanga in observance of Maundy Thursday’s Visita Iglesia.

And like many other bikers, Abueva took to social media his biking journey amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the churches obviously closed, the Magnolia forward still found ways to strengthen his faith in these trying times while keeping a healthy body and mindset.

The 33-year-old pride of Angeles visited Santa Rita De Cascia Parish, Immaculate Conception Church, Betis Church – Saint James the Apostle Parish, San Guillermo Parish Church, Holy Rosary Parish Church and Sacred Heart Parish Church.

Abueva is known for being vocal about his faith on social media, especially during the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup bubble where the veteran forward can be seen taking videos of a church they are passing by from Quest Hotel to the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

He is also among the many PBA players who are now bike enthusiasts in the coronavirus era.

Meanwhile, as of March 31, there are 1,558 active cases of COVID-19 in the province placed under modified general community quarantine. (Carlo Anolin) ###

