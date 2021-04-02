Man gets life term for selling shabu in Baguio City

By ZALDY COMANDA

BAGUIO CITY – A Baguio City court sentenced a notorious drug personality to life imprisonment after nearly two years of trial for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Judge Emmanuel Cacho Rasing of Regional Trial Court Branch 3 in Baguio City sentenced Eduardo Cabonitalia Borce to suffer the penalty of life imprisonment without eligibility for parole with a fine of P500,000 for selling illegal drugs; and to serve 12 to 14 years in prison with a fine of P300,000 for possession of illegal drugs.

Court record showed that Borce was arrested on July 25, 2019 after a poseur-buyer purchased from him a sachet of shabu worth P8,000 in his home in Lower Quirino Hill, Baguio City.

The buy-bust operation also resulted in the confiscation of four more sachets of shabu weighing .9725 gram.

Borce was previously convicted for two murder cases and had engaged in illegal drugs business in their barangay.

He was identified as one of the sources of illegal drugs and allegedly made his home as a drug den for his clients. Borce is set to be transferred to the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City upon compliance with existing COViD-19 health protocols, authorities said.