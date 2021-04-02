Laguna, Camarines chessers dispute PCAP crown

By CARLO ANOLIN



The bragging rights as the first champion team of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) will be settled when the Laguna Heroes and the Camarines Soaring Eagles clash in the grand finals that will be held virtually via chess.com.

Northern titlist Laguna, led by GMs Banjo Barcenilla and John Paul Gomez and FIDE Master Austin Jacob Literatus, will face the southern ruler Camarines, spearheaded by GM Mark Paragua, Ellan Asuela and Christian Mark Daluz.

The Heroes advanced to the grand finale through an Armageddon tiebreaker that saw Barcenilla beat GM Oliver Barbosa, Gomez trounce FM Arden Reyes, and Literatus beat International Master Ricardo de Guzman.

Laguna toppled San Juan in the first match, 12.5-8.5, before settling to a 10.5 deadlock on the second match.

The Eagles, for their part, edged the Iloilo Kisela Knights, 2-1, also through the Armageddon play.

Paragua and Asuela bested GM Joey Antonio and Fritz Bryan Porras but National Master Victor Choa of Iloilo outsmarted Daluz to avoid the sweep.



