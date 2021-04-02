Explosives, food supplies for NPA intercepted in Caraga

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

Security forces arrested two young men who yielded explosives and food supplies intended for the New People’s Army (NPA) at a checkpoint in Santiago, Agusan del Norte, the Philippine National Police (PNP) disclosed on Good Friday.

Citing reports from the Caraga Police Regional Office, PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas identified the arrested suspects as Darnel Jaudian, 24, and Raymund Tanghal, 24, both residents of Barangay Telesfora, Tubay, Agusan del Norte.

According to the report, Jaudian and Tanghal were intercepted at a checkpoint manned by the Caraga PNP and Philippine Army in Brgy. Poblacion 2 on Wednesday, March 31.

A 15-meter detonating cord and one pipe bomb-type improvised explosive device (IED) were found on the two motorcycles used by the suspects, the report said.

Police and military also confiscated from the suspects various ammunition, assorted goods, and food supplies, it added.

Police Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., regional director of Caraga Police, said the explosives and food supplies were supposed to be delivered by the suspects to the members of the NPA’s Guerrilla Front (GF) 16, Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee under the command of certain Rolando Leyson Jr. alias “Ka Edroy.”

“The confiscated items are supplies for the 52nd NPA anniversary celebration on March 29 but were delayed due to tightened security measures and law enforcement operations region-wide,” Caramat told Sinas in his report.

Caramat assured that the police has tightened security measures in Caraga to ensure the peaceful observation of the Holy Week in the region. The suspects were brought to Santiago Municipal Police Station while appropriate charges were already prepared for filing in court.