Buto, Tisado finish 1-2 in PSC-NCFP chess tourney

Al Basher “Basty” Buto (left) with Ricky Navalta.

Al Basher “Basty” Buto of Cainta, Rizal added another feather to his cap by winning the PSC-NCFP Selection-Luzon leg elimination held Thursday at tornelo.com.

The 11-year-old Buto of Faith Christian School in Cainta tallied 8 points on eight wins and one defeat in nine outings to shine brightest in the event that used a15-minute + 10 seconds increment rapid time control format.

Janmyl Tisado of General Trias City, Cavite finished in joint second with Nezil Arj Magnaye Merilles of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro with similar 7.5 points. Tisado took second after the tie break.

Supported by Sen. Ping Lacson, Buto emerged victorious against Jose Piro Caro, Joemel Narzabal, Marlon Constantino, Alfredo Balquin Jr., Juan Samson Guillermo Cantela, Jerish John Velarde, Mark James Marcellana and Tisado.

His lone defeat was inflicted by Joseph Mendoza II.

Tisado, on the other hand, won over Christian Borlaza, Robert Michael Tampus, Geonard Aldave, Joseph Navarro, Ivan Travis Cu, Merilles, and Hans Ezekiel Olorosisimo.

Apart from losing to Buto, the 15-year-old Tisado, a grade 10 student of Academy of Saint John and backed by Rep. Jon-Jon Ferrer, was also held to a draw by Mark James Marcellana.

Other top 10 finishers are Marcellana (4th), Cu (5th), Adrian Basilgo (6th), Daniel John Lemi (7th), Israel Landicho (8th) Cedric Daniel Macato (9th) and Jan Darryl Batula (10th).