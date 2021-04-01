Nueva Vizcaya vice governor tests positive for COVID-19

By LIEZLE BASA INIGO

NUEVA Vizcaya Tomas Sr.

NUEVA VIZCAYA — Vice Governor Jose “Tam-An” Tomas, Sr. bared Thursday that he was admitted to hospital for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Today (Thursday), I received my swab test results and I tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in his Facebook page.

He said he was admitted to hospital while his relatives and staff he interacted with the past days have undergone swab tests as per protocol.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan office has been locked down since two weeks ago, and everyone is working from home.

The vice governor has been down with flu and undergone rapid test two times since March 21. He also underwent blood examination but tested negative for COVID.

But on Wednesday, he was admitted to hospital because of difficulty in breathing.

A rapid test conducted by the hospital indicated the he was positive for COVID-19.

“My swab test from yesterday also arrived today indicating the same results,” he said.

He asked for prayers for the full recovery of everyone who also tested positive for the disease. “Let us all exercise proper health and safety protocols wherever we may be. No matter what, to God still be the glory,” He added.