Make Maundy Thursday a day of charity – Bishop Pabillo

By CHRISTINA I. HERMOSO

BISHOP Pabillo

Bishop Broderick S. Pabillo calls on the faithful to observe Maundy Thursday as a day of charity by showing compassion to the poor.

In a pastoral instruction, the Church leader called on the faithful to help the poor and the needy particularly those who were badly affected by the pandemic.

“During the Last Supper on Holy Thursday, the Lord Jesus gave us the new commandment to love one another as He loved us. We concretely show this love by caring for the poor. Let every parish distribute material help to people who are most affected by the lack of food during these days of the pandemic,” Bishop Pabillo said.

“You can use the amount you have collected for the Alay Kapwa program since the beginning of Lent. I would like to invite those who still have something to spare to augment this collection to feed the hungry,” he added.

Since Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, and Laguna had been placed under enhanced community quarantine from March 29 to April 4, no public masses will be held. The faithful are instead advised to join the Eucharistic celebration as well as the other Holy Week observances online.

Bishop Pabillo also restricted religious activities outside the parishes like the senakulo, pabasa, processions, motorcades, and the visita iglesia.

Roman Catholic Church leaders traditionally observe Maundy Thursday with the holding of the Chrism Mass and the renewal of priestly vows. The Chrism Mass is a manifestation of the unity of the priests with their bishop.

Bishops also traditionally bless on Maundy Thursday the three oils which will be used in the administration of the sacraments of the diocese for the year – the oil of catechumens to be used for the administration of the sacrament of baptism, the oil of infirm for the sacrament of the anointing of the sick, and the holy chrism for the sacraments of baptism, confirmation, and holy orders. The renewal of priestly vows has also been incorporated into the Chrism Mass, which is usually preceded by a morning prayer.

Before the pandemic, traditional Church activities on Holy Thursday include the reenactment of the Washing of the Feet during the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper and a procession taking the Blessed Sacrament (Holy Host) to the Altar of Repose. The faithful also traditionally observe the Visita Iglesia on Maundy Thursday.

Meanwhile, all the images in Catholic Churches will be veiled in purple today until the start of the Easter Vigil on the night of Black Saturday. The altar cross, if it is not the cross to be used for the veneration on Good Friday, is also traditionally veiled.

The shrouding of the images is commonly done in many parishes after the Mass of the Lord’s Supper. “The veiling in purple serves to remind the faithful of the solemnity of the Holy Week and to help avoid distractions,” said the Catholic Culture.

“Maundy” comes from the Latin word “mandatum,” which means command and has reference to the commandment that Jesus taught His apostles during the Last Supper. He said, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another just as I have loved you. By this, everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”