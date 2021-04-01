Laguna, Camarines chessers clash in PCAP grand final

MARK PARAGUA

The Laguna Heroes and the Camarines Soaring Eagles arranged a mouth-watering title duel after topping their respective divisions Wednesday in the first-ever

Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) virtual tournament held through chess.com.

Led by Grandmasters Rogelio Barcenilla Jr. and John Paul Gomez, the Heroes outlasted San Juan Predators while the Soaring Eagles stunned the GM Joey Antonio-led Iloilo Kisela Knights in title matches decided by Armageddon play.

In the Armageddon, Barcenilla outwitted GM Oliver Barbosa, Gomez downed Fide Master Arden Reyes while Fide Master Austin Jacob Literatus beat International Master Ricardo de Guzman.

The Heroes defeated the Predators, 12.5-8.5, in the first match but their second game ended in 10.5-all count, forcing an Armageddon.

The Soaring Eagles, on the other hand topped the Southern Conference Finals after beating Iloilo Kisela Knights, 2-1.

The much-awaited title clash will be held on April 3.

Grandmaster Mark Paragua and Ellan Asuela provided the crucial wins by beating 13-time Philippine Open Champion Grandmaster Rogelio “Joey” Antonio Jr. and Fritz Bryan Porras, respectively.

National Master Karl Victor Ochoa defeated Christian Mark Daluz to prevent a possible shut-out loss for Iloilo Kisela Knights.

The Camarines Soaring Eagle and the Iloilo Kisela Knights split the score 11.5-9.5, 10-11, in their first two matches to force an Armageddon play.