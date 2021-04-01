Gov’t sets guidelines for ‘ayuda’ distribution in NCR+

MALAYA

By CHITO A. CHAVEZ

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) issued today, April 1, the regulations for the distribution of P1,000 cash aid per poor individual in the National Capital Region-plus (Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal) which has been placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

In a statement, the DILG said that each family is only entitled to receive the maximum amount of P 4,000 cash assistance.

DILG officer-in-charge (OIC) Bernardo Florece Jr, DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana issued joint memorandum circular (JMC) No. 1, Series of 2021 dated March 31, 2021 serving as “guidelines in the distribution of financial assistance after President Duterte approved the release of P22.9 billion to affected individuals.’’

“As we pray this Holy Week that this COVID-19 pandemic will finally end, we also take care of providing for the basic needs of affected low-income families during this ECQ,” said DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

Under the memorandum, all local government units (LGUs) were directed to determine through an Executive Order the most effective and efficient way of releasing the assistance to their constituents in 15 calendars days upon receipt of the funds if the assistance is in cash, or within 30 calendar days if assistance is in-kind.

Malaya explained that it is up to the local government units (LGUs) to decide if the assistance will be given in kind or in cash provided that the aid is delivered to the qualified recipients at the soonest time possible.

The priority target beneficiaries of the said financial assistance are low-income individuals and those working in informal economies who were beneficiaries of the first tranche of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP), additional beneficiaries in SAP 2, SAP wait-listed beneficiaries, and those belonging to vulnerable groups such as low-income individuals living alone, persons with disabilities (PWD), solo parents, and the like.

Malaya noted that the LGUs may give assistance to other individuals affected by the ECQ provided that funds are still available.

Under the agreement, Malaya said that the DSWD will provide the LGUs with the complete list of previous SAP beneficiaries which will serve as their reference in determining the individuals who will be granted financial assistance in their respective localities.

Unlike the previous practices wherein the list of SAP beneficiaries was posted afterwards, Malaya emphasized that the concerned city/municipal mayors, and punong barangays should first post the approved names and barangay/district of the target beneficiaries before actual distribution.

The list shall be posted on the LGUs’ official website, social media accounts, and at conspicuous places in the community to foster greater transparency and accountability.

Malaya assured the public that safeguards are in place to ensure that the funds will get to the intended beneficiaries.