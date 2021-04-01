Farmer dies after eating ‘butete’ in Leyte

By MARIE TONETTE MARTICIO

TACLOBAN CITY – A farmer died Wednesday after eating “butete” (pufferfish) in Hinunangan, Southern Leyte.

The victim, Dario Bacus, 39, a resident of Barangay Union, Hinunangan, died from cardio-respiratory failure, secondary to ingestion of pufferfish causing tetrodotoxin poisoning, according to Dr. Ellen Vega, municipal health officer of Hinunangan.

Reports disclosed that the victim was found lifeless in his bed on the second floor of his house.

Initial investigation revealed that on March 30, at about 7 p.m., the victim together with his friends brought home more or less a kilogram of pufferfish. The victim cooked and ate it with his friends while watching television.

His brother Esteban Bacus said the victim woke up and vomited at around 4 a.m. on March 31 and went back to sleep after drinking a cup of coffee.

No signs of foul play were observed during the examination of his body. (Marie Tonette Marticio)