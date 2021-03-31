Thirdy not giving up, ready to provide spark

THIRDY RAVENA (File)

By JONAS TERRADO

Thirdy Ravena is determined to help the San-En Neophoenix pick up some victories as their campaign in Japan’s B.League enter the final stretch.

Ravena, back from a fractured right finger, is hoping to provide a spark to a Neophoenix squad already out of contention with an 11-37 record.

San-En has 12 games remaining on the season, including Ravena’s return against the Ryukyu Golden Kings in Okinawa.

“We have 12 games left, but it doesn’t mean that we’re just gonna give up,” Ravena said in a video posted by the B.League’s official Facebook page.

“We gonna do whatever it takes to win every single game, play as a team, for the Neophoenix fans and the Filipino fans, and hopefully we can get some wins before the end of the season,” he added.

The former Ateneo star missed 22 games after hurting his finger in a game against the Shibuya Sun Rockers in early-January.

He was able to meet the timetable of a three-month recovery after undergoing surgery in Nagoya days after suffering the injury.

Meanwhile, the Neophoenix will air special uniforms honoring Ravena during this weekend’s pair of home games against the Kawasaki Brave Warriors.

San-En will wear blue uniforms in the two games, a homage to the colors Ravena wore during his UAAP days with Ateneo and stints with Gilas Pilipinas.

A rendition of the jerseys was also posted on the Neophoenix website.