Theme Song Queens

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

It is said that a movie or a TV series can totally fly on wings of a good theme song.

That’s why producers give as much importance to what is known as the official sound track (OST) as they do to the basic creative ingredients that spell success to a project. Casting, story, direction, location, etc.

A proper song, says a well- known producer, helps propel either movie or TV series to greater heights. It helps establish the mood, sets the tone of the project before an unsuspecting audience.

Two of the most in-demand singers of theme songs today are Angeline Quinto and Jona, who are the back-to-back voices behind two new programs on ABS-CBN.

Angeline brings back the classic OPM tune, “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” theme of the new series of the same title.

Meanwhile, Jona’s emotion-packed rendition of “Init sa Magdamag,” (by Willy Cruz), adds more heat to the bold drama series that stars Gerald Anderson, Yam Concepcion, and JM De Guzman.

Angeline’s rendition of the religious song, “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” is described by producer Jonathan Manalo as a serene yet striking take on a classic.

A composition by Fr. Manoling Francisco S.J., the song is also the title of a new series that brings back “The Gold Squad” Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, and Kyle Echarri. The Dreamscape Entertainment production is a fitting follow-up to the teen quartet’s hit series, “Kadenang Ginto.”