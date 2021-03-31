ROUNDUP: Barty, Medvedev march on in Miami Open

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty (File)

World number one Ashleigh Barty advanced to the semifinals of the Miami Open on Tuesday as Russian top seed Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the quarterfinals of the men’s tournament.

Barty battled through her third three-setter of the fortnight to oust seventh seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in 2hr 16min on the Grandstand Court.

The Australian will face either Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova or Elina Svitolina of Ukraine following her gruelling 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 win.

After taking a close first set, Barty appeared to be on the brink of victory after grabbing a 3-1 lead in the second set tie-break.

Medvedev, meanwhile, had an easier ride in the men’s tournament on Tuesday, easing past Frances Tiafoe of the United States in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Medvedev hammered down 11 aces in the win, breaking Tiafoe three times en route to victory.

Medvedev will face Roberto Bautista Agut in the last eight after the Spaniard eliminated John Isner in three sets to avenge his 2019 quarter-final loss in Miami. (AFP)

San Juan kid tops U-12 chess meet

Ivan Travis Cu of San Juan City won the recent 2021 Marinduque National Age Group Chess Championships Boys Under-12 Southern Tagalog qualifying leg.

He finished tied for first with Gabriel Ryan Paradero of Pasig City and Jaymiel Piel – all with 5.5 points. After the tie break point was applied, Cu took the title, Paradero settled second while Piel end up third.

Despite finishing third, Piel of Ternate, Cavite is hoping to do well in the Northern Luzon Leg of the event.

Ronaldo shines for Portugal at World Cup qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal to a hard-fought 3-1 win over Luxembourg on Tuesday with his first goal of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, while Belgium became the latest team to join the protests over human rights in Qatar before hitting eight past Belarus.

Juventus forward Ronaldo bagged his 103rd international goal five minutes after the break to stop his side falling foul of a Luxembourg team whose recent performances has defied their small status and tiny population.

Ronaldo had been controversially denied what looked to have been an added-time winner in Saturday’s draw against Serbia in Belgrade, but he was not to be denied when he tapped home Joao Cancelo’s cross. (AFP)