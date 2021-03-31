Grab PH defends rider who was barred from delivering ‘lugaw’

By ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN

Lugaw is essential.

This was stressed by Grab Philippines after one of its food delivery riders was barred by barangay officials in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan from delivering “lugaw” (rice porridge) to a customer.

“Let us give thanks to all our Grab riders na tuloy lang sa paghatid ng ating essential needs and for always following rules and guidelines whenever, wherever!,” Grab said in its Facebook post on Wednesday.

This came after female barangay personnel was seen in a viral video schooling a rider about government guidelines for the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). She asserted that food deliveries are allowed except for lugaw as it is not essential.

Grab refuted her claim in its Facebook post and said “if food is essential, and lugaw is food, therefore, [lugaw is essential].” It also used “LUGAWISESSENTIAL” as promo code for free GrabFood deliveries.

Following the incident, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez reiterated that food delivery services are allowed “24/7 and even past curfew.”

On March 27, Roque said that delivery and courier services transporting food, medicine, or other essential goods will be allowed during the ECQ.