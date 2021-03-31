Ex-Ateneo volleyball star out to regain confidence, fire

JHO MARAGUINOT

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Collegiate volleyball standout Jho Maraguinot hopes turning professional will boost her confidence in playing the sport she loves so dearly.

The 25-year-old open spiker admitted she was hesitant at first to accept the offer to play for the Perlas Spikers, fearing she would injure herself again.

“I [was] scared that my investment on my rehab will be put to waste if I injure myself again,” Maraguinot said.

“But I realized that this is also an opportunity to regain my confidence with my body and my game.”

The Perlas Spikers announced Maraguinot’s acquisition on social media Tuesday, March 30, where she will be joining Sue Roces, Kathy Bersola, Nicole Tiamzon and Cherry Nunag, to name a few.

Prior to turning pro, Maraguinot played for the Ateneo Lady Eagles in the UAAP and the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in the Philippine Superliga.

But injuries hampered the versatile scorer to display her best particularly in her Superliga stint.

This time, Maraguinot has a chance to shine once again when the Perlas Spikers join 11 other teams in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference tentatively set in May.

“It has always been what I wanted to do. Especially when the UAAP got cancelled; I’m so eager to play again. With everything being uncertain, being able to play again is something that would bring happiness not just to us players but also to the volleyball fans,” said Maraguinot.

She couldn’t hide her excitement to be back in competition after a year without competition due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I’m really excited because for sure everyone is eager to back to that court and do what we love doing. For sure everyone will have a different level of competitiveness. Naipon sa one year na quarantine,” Maraguinot daid