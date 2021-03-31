Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna now engaged

BY NEIL RAMOS

Controversial couple Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna have taken their relationship to the next level.

Apparently, the actor has proposed marriage to the actress and she accepted.

Both took to Instagram to announce the development to their public.

The actor posted a photo of him and Ellen standing next to a neon sign that read: “Will you marry me?”

He wrote as caption in capital letters: “Game on!!!”

Ellen also posted several photos taken at the same event, including a photo of her engagement ring.

She captioned the set: “Game over.”

Derek was married to fashion model, Mary Christine Jolly, prior.

They have a son, Austin, now a teenager.

Ellen, meanwhile, was in a relationship with actor John Lloyd Cruz.

Their son, Elias Modesto, is now 2.

Criticized non-stop since they admitted to their relationship last February, surprisingly, many approve of their engagement.

Some of the comments:

“Happy for you both!”

“Congratulations!”

“This is it!”