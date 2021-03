200 foreigners fined for mass gathering outside QC clinic

By JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

Two hundred “unruly” Chinese nationals have been fined P5,000 each by the local government of Quezon City for violating health protocols while waiting in line for swab testing outside a clinic in the city.



Rannie Ludovica, head of the city’s Task Force Disiplina, said Wednesday 30 of the apprehended foreigners were issued on the spot citation tickets while the remaining were expected to pay their fine within five days.



Ludovica added that the management and the security guard of the clinic in Barangay Sto. Domingo were also ordered to explain regarding the uncontrolled crowd.



“The laboratory said they did not expect that they would be swarmed with those asking to be tested,” Ludovica said, adding that the laboratory only expected 30 Chinese clients who were scheduled for swab test as requirement before returning to China.



“However, the Chinese were very hard-headed. They were really unruly and wanted to go home already,” he added.



The local government discovered the mass gathering outside the clinic Tuesday after a concerned individual expressed alarm over people lining up while wearing personal protective equipment, including scrub suits, Ludovica said.



“The whole neighborhood was alarmed. So we went there,” Ludovica said.



Ludovica said he already asked for the masterlist of those in the area because they had a hard time talking with the apprehended individuals due to language barrier.



The apprehended Chinese would then be issued official violation receipts, he added.