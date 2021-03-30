Manila residents with comorbidities to get COVID-19 jabs starting March 31

By MINKA TIANGCO

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced that they will begin vaccinating residents with comorbidities against COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In a live broadcast on Facebook on Monday night (March 29), Domagoso said residents of the city aged 18 to 59 years old with pre-existing medical conditions will receive the COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac.

Some comorbidities that make people susceptible to contracting COVID-19 include chronic respiratory disease, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, cerebrovascular accident, malignancy, diabetes, obesity, neurologic disease, chronic liver disease, tuberculosis, chronic respiratory tract infection, and immunodeficiency state, among others.

Those who wish to be innoculated must bring a medical certificate, prescriptions, or hospital records to prove that they have pre-existing medical conditions.

The Manila mayor said they will give an update by Tuesday (March 30) on what time and where the vaccination activity on Wednesday will happen.

SECOND DOSE

Meanwhile, Domagoso said that frontline health workers who received their first dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine on March 2, the first day of the city’s vaccine roll out, are due for their second dose on Tuesday.

He said this is a “historic” event because the said health workers will be among the first to complete their vaccine schedule against the deadly disease in the Philippines.

The vaccination activity for senior citizens using the COVID-19 vaccine made by British-Swedish biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will also continue on Tuesday.

The vaccination sites are at Morsacc basketball court in Barangay 69 and Maharlika Covered Court in Barangay 85, both at District 1; Calderon High School in Barangay 201 and M. Hizon High School in Barangay 254, both in District 2; Barangay 333 Covered Court and Marcelia Agoncillo Elementary School in Barangay 284, both in District 3; Plaza Nazareth Court in Barangay 435 and Barangay Bomber Court in Barangay 463, both in District 4; Justo Lukban Elementary School in Barangay 671 and Villamor High School extension building in Barangay 780 in District 5; and Sta. Ana Elementary School in Barangay 873 and Bagong Barangay Athletic Club in Barangay 841, both in District 6.

Domagoso said they decided to set up several vaccination sites near communities instead of making the senior citizens go to district hospitals to receive their COVID-19 jabs because of the travel restrictions brought by the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

“Ang bakunang nasa refrigerator ay walang bisa. Ang pinaka-mabisang bakuna ay ang bakunang nasa braso mo na,” he said.

He appealed to officials of nearby barangays to help the elderly in their areas of responsibility get inoculated as well by bringing them to and from the vaccination sites.

Bedridden seniors can also seek help from the Manila Health Department so they can get vaccinated at home, he said.

The local chief executive also urged the senior citizens to get inoculated on Tuesday as supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine are running low.

As of Monday, the Manila city government has already vaccinated 17,809 people. Of this number, 13,730 are frontline workers while 3,996 are senior citizens. The figure also includes 83 senior citizens who are dialysis patients.

