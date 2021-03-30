FIRE THEM: Duterte orders outright dismissal of corrupt cops

By RAYMUND ANTONIO

DUTERTE

President Duterte has ordered the outright dismissal of corrupt police officers, saying just suspending them would not stop them from continuing their shady practices.

In a pre-recorded address to the nation on Monday, March 29, the tough-talking President said suspension of those guilty of graft and corruption was not enough because “they will continue to do it again and again.”

“You know, in graft and corruption, whether it is one peso or 1,000, it’s still the same. Pagka graft and corruption, diretso ‘yan dismissal,” he said.



Duterte also warned government officials that if they were caught involved in graft and corruption, they will be automatically dismissed.



“Graft and corruption is dismissal. Iyong ma-pulis, ma-fireman, ma-mayor’s office o mayor o governor, corruption is a serious offense,” he said.



“Do not give me that s*** of a suspension-suspension. It’s a very serious offense and parang, you know, they’re microbes in the organization and they will continue to do it again and again. They should be dismissed,” Duterte added.



Under Republic Act 3019, he cited graft and corruption have severe penalties.



The Chief Executive read a list of suspended police officers charged guilty of graft and corruption. These are Police Captain Danilo Yema Jr., Police Master Sergeant Federico Javier, Police Corporal Arvin Abella, and patrolmen Roberto Descallar and Ronnel Abarcar.



Most were only suspended for 60 days, but Duterte asked their respective offices to send their papers to the Office of the Executive Secretary for proper review.



The President said there were many Criminology graduates, who he can tap every year.



“I do not need you in government. Maraming graduates sa Criminology, every year sobra-sobra, tapos magtiis ako sa inyo? Bakit ako magtiis sa isang g*** eh marami naman diyan gustong pumasok?,” he added.





