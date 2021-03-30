4 kidnappers dead, 2 victims rescued in QC shootout

By JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

QCPD photo

Four suspected kidnap-for-ransom (KFR) group members were killed while their two alleged victims were rescued following a shootout with police in Quezon City early Tuesday morning.



The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the rescued two men, identified as Edmer Tumagan and Michael Bongcaras, were victims of the four slain members of Wilbert G Bonilla KFR group.



The encounter between the police and the kidnappers transpired after the latter onboard a van evaded a police checkpoint at the corner of Capitol Hills and Zuzuarueggi Streets in Barangay Old Balara around 1:30 a.m.



Police said they set up a checkpoint in the area after receiving a report that the kidnappers planned to abduct a businessman in the city.

The cops later flagged down the suspects’ vehicle which turned out to be carrying the two victims.

“However, upon seeing the established checkpoint, the suspects suddenly made a left turn and sped off in an attempt to escape,” the police report said.



Police said the responding officers were forced to retaliate when the suspects fired at them. The suspects died on site.



Recovered from the kidnappers were several firearms, including pistols and a rifle, ammunition and a total of four plastic sachets of suspected shabu, police added.

Police have yet to establish the identities of the slain suspects.





