Pinay volleyball star Jaja also rises in Japan

JAJA SANTIAGO (Tempo file)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Jaja Santiago became the first Filipina volleyball player to win a title in an overseas league after helping the Saitama Ageo Medics capture the Japan V.League V Cup title Sunday at the Ota City General gym in Tokyo.

The Ageo Medics bested the NEC Red Rockets, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17, for a tournament title sweep in the Division 1 V Cup.

The 6-foot-4 Santiago contributed 11 points on nine kills and two blocks, while teammates Mami Uchiseto and Yuka Sato had 15 points apiece.

Canadian import Shainah Joseph chipped in 14 points as the crew overshadowed the efforts of Ayumi Yoshida for the Red Rockets, who sizzled with 21 kills and one block for 22 points.

The Ageo Medics finished the season unscathed in seven matches, including a thrilling 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 18-25, 15-13 triumph over powerhouse JT Marvelous for a spot in the final.