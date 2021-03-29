No training for national athletes this week – PSC

By Kristel Satumbaga

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) advised national athletes and coaches in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal to temporarily suspend their training this week.

The formal advisory came on Sunday, March 28, in line with the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) that the government imposed from March 29 to April 4 due to the alarming rise of coronavirus cases in the country.

Indoor and outdoor training of all national team members within the affected areas are prohibited.

These include national teams currently in bubble training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, as well as rowers training at the Lamesa Dam.

“The NSAs are encouraged to practice on-line individual training and no group activities shall be conducted,” the advisory read.

The PSC also encouraged all national training pool members to comply with relevant precautionary measures of the Department of Health and Inter-Agency Task Force for health and safety purposes.