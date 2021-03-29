Man hacked dead, brod wounded in land dispute

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – A man died while his brother was wounded after they were hacked by their relatives over a land dispute in Barangay Tan-awan, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental on Saturday.

Police identified the fatality as Jerry Mallorca Sr., 48. Wounded was his brother Michael, 45.

Police Lt. Joemel Salarda, deputy police chief of Kabankalan City Police Station, said Michael and his nephew Francisco Mallorca, 20 were talking beside a sugarcane plantation, when Jerry arrived.

It was then followed by a heated confrontation between Jerry and Michael over their land dispute, Salarda said.

While they were arguing, Jerry’s two sons arrived, one of them was armed with a bolo.

Salarda said that Jerry and his sons then chased Michael, prompting Francisco to get also a bolo to defend his uncle.

Salarda said that one of Jerry’s sons allegedly hacked Michael in his back, while Francisco reportedly hit Jerry in his head.

Salarda said Jerry and Michael were brought to a hospital, where Jerry was pronounced dead on arrival.

Salarda said the suspects are still at large. (Glazyl Masculino)