Ex-President Erap rushed to hospital due to COVID-19

By VANNE TERRAZOLA

ESTRADA

Former President Joseph “Erap” Ejercito Estrada tested positive for COVID-19 and is now confined in a hospital, his son, former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, said Monday.

“Nais ko pong ipaalam sa inyo na ang aking ama na si dating pangulong Joseph Estrada, ay isinugod namin sa ospital kagabi sa kadahilanan ng panghihina ng kanyang katawan,” Jinggoy said in a Facebook post.

“Na-diagnose na po siya na positibo sa COVID-19,” he added.

Jinggoy, however, said that the former Chief Executive and Manila mayor is in a “stable condition”.

His other son, former Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, also said: “Please pray for my father who has tested positive for COVID-19 and was rushed to the hospital.”

The Estrada patriarch, 83, became the country’s 13th president from 1998 to 2001. Before ascending to presidency, he served as mayor of San Juan City, senator, and vice president.

He was the local chief executive of Manila from 2013 to 2019.