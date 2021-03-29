4 druggies, gunrunners killed in Nueva Ecija shootouts

NUEVA Ecija – Four suspected drug peddlers and gunrunners were killed in separate buy-bust operations here on Sunday.

In Cabanatuan City, one Samuel Catacutan of Barangay Camp Tinio was killed when he drew a gun and fired shots at the arresting anti-narcotics agent who retaliated in Barangay Barrera at around 1:40 a.m.

Police recovered from him a plastic sachet of alleged shabu and a .38-caliber revolver.

In Lupao, another suspected drug peddler, Ricky Samin of Barangay Bantog Norte, Cabanatuan City, was also killed during a buy-bust when shot it out with police operatives in Barangay Mapangpang at around 4 a.m.

Recovered from the scene were one plastic sachet of alleged shabu, a .38-caliber revolver, and a Kawasaki tricycle.

Also in Cabanatuan City, two suspected gunrunners were killed in a shootout with arresting police officers during an entrapment operation in Barangay M.S. Garcia at around 12:40 a.m. also on Sunday.

City police chief Lt. Col. Barnard Danie Dasugo identified the suspects as Michael Rivera alias “Pakat”, of Baranay Imelda, and one alias Mico.

Police probers recovered from the duo a .45-caliber pistol, a 9mm pistol, a .38-caliber revolver, several ammunition, and P1,000 marked money. (Ariel P. Avendaño)