Actors need not have a romantic relationship in order to play lovers onscreen – big or small.
Look at Ruru Madrid and Shaira Diaz. They have screen chemistry, yet they are not lovers. They sizzle on the GMA soap “On My Way to You,” the first installment of the drama anthology, “I Can See You” Season 2.
Ruru’s sweetheart is fellow GMA artist Bianca Umali. Shaira is in a long relationship with Edgar Allan Guzman.
Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon are only the best of friends. Yet they have screen chemistry as proved by there more than 20 starrers.
Sure, there must have been initial attraction, but it didn’t end up in a romantic liaison.
Another example, John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo. They were such a big hit in several romance dramas. Yet they are only friends.
Still another example, John Lloyd and Sarah Geronimo. How fans wished they would end up as lovers in real life.
John Lloyd has been linked romantically to several co-stars. But not with Sarah, who is now Mrs. Matteo Guidicelli.
