Manila senior citizens get vaccine shots vs COVID-19

The Manila city government began inoculating pre-registered senior citizens against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sunday.
Unlike the vaccination of health workers who got their COVID-19 jabs in hospitals, the senior citizens were inoculated by members of the Manila Health Department (MHD) who went to their barangays.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said the move aims to make the process easier and more efficient.
Domagoso thanked those who pre-registered for the vaccines, as well as the city government’s staff, for making the vaccination activity possible.
“Maraming salamat po sa pakikiisa ninyo sa ating #VaccineNation campaign mga kababayan! Malaking proteksyon po ang pagpapabakuna para sa inyo. Excited na po ako para sa ating mga lolo at lola,” his post read.
As of Saturday (March 27), the city government has inoculated 13,730 frontline workers, including health workers, social workers, contact tracers, jail officers, and members of Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs).
The Manila mayor urged those who want to get vaccinated to register at manilacovid19vaccine.com. Over 126,000 people have registered for the vaccine as of Sunday.
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone