PH logs almost 10,000 COVID cases

By ANALOU DE VERA

The Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday that 9,595 more people nationwide contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This is the second straight day that the DOH reported over 9,000 cases.

The new infections pushed the country’s cumulative total to 712,442 as of Saturday. Of the overall tally, 16.6 percent or 118,122 are active cases or those who are still sick.

Of the active cases, 95.1 percent have mild symptoms, 3.2 percent have no symptoms, 0.7 percent are in critical condition, 0.7 percent are severe cases, and 0.39 percent are in moderate condition.

The death toll increased to 13,159 after 10 more fatalities were reported. The country’s case fatality rate stood at 1.85 percent.

On the other hand, 481 more patients have recovered, bringing the recovery count to 581,161 or 81.6 percent of the COVID-19 tally.

In a press briefing Friday, DOH Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega said that most of the new cases were found in Metro Manila and nearby provinces Cavite, Laguna, and Bulacan. Stricter restrictions are currently being implemented in these areas until April 4.

The DOH called on the different hospitals to increase their bed capacities dedicated for COVID-19 patients from 30 to 50 percent as medical facilities in Metro Manila are being swamped with patients.

The OCTA Research Group projected that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases may reach 750,000 by the end of this month. The country may also see up to 11,000 coronavirus cases if the trend continues.