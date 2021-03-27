P21-M marijuana burned in Sulu

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

Authorities seized and burned P21-million worth of marijuana during a raid of two plantations in Kalingalang Caluang, Sulu last Friday.

Col. Hernanie Songano, commander of Naval Task Group Sulu, said the marijuana plantations were found in Barangay Masjid Punjungan and both owned by a certain “Utoh.”

Joint elements of the 4th Marine Brigade, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Sulu, and Sulu provincial police intelligence unit raided the plantation sites after receiving a tip from residents.

Songano said the two plantations had about two hectares of fully-grown marijuana leaves.

“We have burned the marijuana on site and we will continue to scour the aforesaid area to locate other possible sites of marijuana plantation,” Songano said.

The military, police, and PDEA have launched a follow up operation for the possible arrest of Utoh.

Major Gen. William Gonzales, commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu, commended the 4th Marine Brigade for the swift coordination with the police and PDEA that led to the discovery of the plantations.

“It is also important to note that the locals are now very active in reporting illegal activities such this,” Gonzales said.

In 2020, the Sulu-based Marines led various operations that resulted in the discovery and destruction of four major marijuana plantations. (Martin A. Sadongdong)