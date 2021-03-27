Metro Manila, 4 provinces under ECQ from March 29 to April 4

By ARGYLL GEDUCOS

(Photo by Mark Balmores)

President Duterte has approved placing the National Capital Region-Plus (Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, and Laguna) under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from March 29 to April 4 due to the alarming spike of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque announced that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases decided to place the NCR+ until April 4, the original last day of the bubble.

Under the ECQ, Roque said there will be the implementation of temporary measures imposing stringent limitations on the movement and transportation of people. There will be a heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce community quarantine protocols.

Industries allowed to operate will be strictly regulated. There will also be the provision of food and essential services.

The Omnibus Guidelines on the community quarantine dictate that only essential businesses and industries like those dealing with food and medical services will be allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, public transportation will remain operational but at limited capacity and will be subject to guidelines to be issued by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).



Essential priority construction projects shall be allowed subject to the guidelines to be issued by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS BANNED

Mass gatherings, including religious gatherings, are strictly prohibited. This means the previous IATF resolution that allowed the once-a-day religious gatherings for the Holy Week will no longer push through.

Those below 18 years old and above 65, those with comorbidities and other health risks, and pregnant women are required to stay at home except when obtaining essential goods and services. However, authorized persons outside their residence (APOR) will be allowed outside.

To further limit the movement of people, there will be a strict uniform curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the NCR-plus bubble. APORs, workers, cargo vehicles, and public transportation will not be restricted by such curfew.



The National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19, national government agencies (NGAs), and the local government units (LGUs) are tasked to implement Prevent, Detect, Isolate, Treat, Reassess (PDITR) actions.

SKELETAL WORK FORCE

The following industries will be allowed to operate with a skeleton workforce:

Other medical, dental, rehabilitation, and optometry clinics, pharmacies, or drug stores

Veterinary clinics

Banks, money transfer services

Telecommunications companies, internet service providers, cable television providers

Manufacturing companies and suppliers (construction works such as cement and steel)

Funeral and embalming services

Security personnel

Real estate activities limited to leasing

Capital markets

Water supply and sanitation services and facilities

Energy and power companies

Airline and aircraft maintenance, pilots and crew, and employees

The Philippine Postal Corporation, Philippine Statistics Authority, business processing outsourcing (BPOs) export business, printing presses

Humanitarian assistance personnel from civil society organizations, non-government organizations, United Nations Humanitarian Country Teams

Pastors, priests, rabbis, imams, or such other religious ministers (conduct of neurological or funeral rites)

Repair and maintenance of machinery and equipment

Meanwhile, the IATF recommended municipality/city scale lockdown in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Quezon, Batangas, and Central Luzon. The following measures may be implemented: