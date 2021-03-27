Liza Soberano denies alleged engagement to Enrique Gil
BY NEIL RAMOS
Many were downright shocked when news of 23-year-old actress Liza Soberano supposedly already engaged to her boyfriend, 28-year-old Enrique Gil, came out.
Some couldn’t believe it, while others say it is a given, noting how Liza and Enrique look very much in love.
Sadly though, it is fake news.
Liza herself came out to belie the issue in a recent social media post.
She said, “I’m sorry to burst your happy bubble but if I was engaged, I would be loud and proud. I wouldn’t hide it.”
But how did it start, really?
Apparently, a netizen who claimed to be a family friend of Enrique described Liza as his fiancée in a recent post, triggering speculation from fans.