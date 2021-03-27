  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Liza Soberano denies alleged engagement to Enrique Gil

    BY NEIL RAMOS


    Many were downright shocked when news of 23-year-old ac­tress Liza Soberano suppos­edly already engaged to her boyfriend, 28-year-old Enrique Gil, came out.

    LIZA Soberano and Enrique Gil (FB)

    Some couldn’t believe it, while others say it is a given, noting how Liza and Enrique look very much in love.

    Sadly though, it is fake news.

    Liza herself came out to belie the issue in a recent social me­dia post.

    She said, “I’m sorry to burst your happy bubble but if I was engaged, I would be loud and proud. I wouldn’t hide it.”

    But how did it start, really?

    Apparently, a netizen who claimed to be a family friend of Enrique described Liza as his fi­ancée in a recent post, triggering speculation from fans.

