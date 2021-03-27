Duterte quietly turns 76 today

By ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

For the second year, President Duterte will spend his 76th birth anniversary today while under quarantine as advised by his doctors, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said yesterday.

In a statement before the President’s birthday on March 28, Panelo said Duterte was advised to go on self-isolation but will continue to do his work.

“PRRD will again self-quarantine himself on his birthday following the advice of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) as well as his doctors for his protection given that his presidential duties have exposed him to officials and other persons around him,” he said. “He will certainly continue with his presidential duties even under quarantine and while celebrating the quietude of the day of his birth,” he added.

According to Panelo, Duterte’s birth anniversary wish is for the people to continue following minimum health standards and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“His only birthday wish for our countrymen is to observe the minimum health protocols for their safety and protection, and the total eradication of the coronavirus, as the country is experiencing a surge in the number of infected COVID-19 cases,” he said.

Panelo’s birth anniversary message is a reiteration of his message for the President’s 75th birth anniversary last year wherein he thanked God for giving life to Duterte.

“But the birth of a person is an event that cannot pass without recognizing it as a gift from the Almighty. We take therefore this occasion to thank God for giving life to this maverick of a President, and for lending us his time and his indefatigable spirit to serve and protect the people with his unorthodox ways and selfless brand of public service that puts to risk his life, honor and the presidency,” he said.

He wished Duterte good health and long life.

“We pray that the Almighty continue to give you enough good health and divine guidance as you safely navigate our people through the rampaging waves of this treacherous ocean of a dreadful disease,” he added.