Zamboanga City Valientes joining PBA 3×3 tourney

Matt Holard, CEO of Champions Basketball League 3×3 CEO, with Junnie Navarro (left) and Mike Venezuela (right).

By JONAS TERRADO

The Zamboanga City Valientes MLV became the first non-PBA team to confirm their participation in the pro league’s inaugural 3×3 tournament.

Team owner Junnie Navarro made the announcement Friday as the Valientes look to carry their recent overseas success into the PBA 3×3 which is set to start this year.

“Before I just dreamt of playing in the PBA,” said Navarro. “Now I’ll be a team owner of a PBA team. I’m sure my dad in heaven (Rolando Navarro Sr.) is very happy and proud of where the team is heading to. The Navarro family have been supporting sports in Zamboanga for two decades already and my dad started it all.

“This latest achievement of the team will bring so much pride and honor to the city of Zamboanga not only because the Valientes will be part of the PBA franchise but also because the long-time advocacy of the Navarro family of helping homegrown athletes to get to the PBA continues. Once again, the Valientes will be composed of Zamboanguenos,” he added.

Homegrown players being eyed to compose the Zamboanga City roster are former PBA players Rudy Lingganay and Jens Knuttel, Das Esa, Gino Jumao-as and Med Salim, who was selected by San Miguel Beer in the recent PBA Draft.

Zamboanga City recently won three 3×3 titles in the Champions League Basketball in Australia.

The Valientes also played in last year’s Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 President’s Cup inside the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.