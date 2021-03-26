St. Wolf out with ‘Luhang Umaapaw’

Alternative rock band St. Wolf has released new single “Luhang Umaapaw” under Warner Music Philippines.

“It took us 2 years of constant editing before we got this song out,” says bassist Karlo Maglasang.

“This is supposed to be a demo for a collab song. The song is centered on how letting go of something is sometimes the best option as it tells the familiar story of regret and empty promises while reeling listeners with breakbeats and familiar lyrics.”

Karlo also reveals that the band’s regular online meetings resulted to “Luhang Umaapaw.”

“We’re trying to go beyond our capabilities while exploring the possibility of focusing on rock this 2021. We grew up listening to different kinds of

music and now that we ended up working together in rock, we want to pay respects to the pioneers of the genre.”

For St. Wolf, a song gets made if everybody is in unison about it.

“We are collaborative with everything from the music to the lyrics that we personally hand-picked. We are very excited with the things we came up with,” says Karlo.

On how their music has transformed since their early releases, Karlo says, “Our choices used to be limited but today, we try to see past any limitation with new materials. In the 5 years we’ve been together, we learned to work with each other seamlessly.”

“Luhang Umaapaw” is digitally available on stwolf.lnk.to/luhangumaapaw.

Watch out for the music video premiere by following St. Wolf and Warner Music Philippines on social media.