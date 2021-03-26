PNP nabs 2 online sellers of COVID-19 test kits

Two men who were illegally selling coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test kits online have been arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Sta. Cruz, Manila, the Philippine National Police (PNP) bared Friday.
Police Maj. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the PNP-CIDG, identified the suspects as Stephen Matthew Reyes, 26; and Patrick Jimenez, 36.
Reyes and Jimenez were nabbed by joint police units led by the CIDG district field unit last March 22.
According to Ferro, the CIDG received reports from the FDA about the online activities of the suspects who offer rapid test kits to their customers, which is a violation of FDA Circular No. 2020-016, an order that prohibits the online selling of FDA-certified COVID-19 antibody test kits.
Ferro said this prompted the CIDG field office to set up an entrapment operation wherein an undercover agent made an online transaction with the suspects to purchase 60 boxes of COVID-19 rapid test kits for P408,000.
The undercover agent met with the suspects and received the test kits from them.
This was the signal for the back-up cops to raid the makeshift warehouse where the suspects were caught with the test kits.
According to Ferro, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that Reyes and Jimenez are not authorized to sell COVID-19 rapid test kits online.
The suspects also failed to show to the operatives their license to operate or special permit to sell and distribute the test kits, Ferro added. (Martin A. Sadongdong)
