PH logs another record-high daily COVID-19 tally at 9,838 cases

The Department of Health (DoH) reported 9,838 additional infections on Friday, breaking the daily record for new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.
The new cases broke the previous record of 8,773 cases logged only on Thursday, March 25.
The new infections brought the number of active cases in the country to 109,018. Since January 2020, the Philippines has a total of 702,856 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Of the active cases, 95. 1 percent have mild symptoms, three percent are asymptomatic, 0.7 percent are in critical condition, 0.8 percent have severe symptoms, and 0.42 percent are in moderate condition.
The DoH said that the daily data from seven testing laboratories were not yet included in the latest count since they were not able to submit their data on time.
“Twenty-nine duplicates were removed from the total case count. Of these, 14 are recoveries,” the DoH said.
In the latest case bulletin, it was also shown that 663 new recoveries were recorded, raising the total number of survivors to 580,689.
The recovery count represents 82.6 percent of the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The death count also jumped to 13,149 after 54 more patients died, the DoH said.
Amid the surge in cases, the DoH emphasized once again the importance of complying with the minimum public health standards to avoid being infected with the coronavirus. (Analou de Vera)
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone