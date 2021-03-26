BASKETBALL UPDATE: Thirdy Ravena suiting up for Japanese club soon

By JONAS TERRADO

Thirdy Ravena is close to once again suit up for Japan B.League side San-En Neophoenix after missing the last two months with a broken right finger.

Videos posted by the Neophoenix on their social media accounts have shown Ravena taking part in practices while also attempting shots before the team’s recent home game against the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

San-En didn’t give any specific date as to when Ravena will return but said that it’s only a matter of time before the former Ateneo star dons the Neophoenix jersey once more.

“Ravena’s return is just around the corner!” the team said.

The Neophoenix are also plugging a pair of games against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders on April 3 and 4 with a theme “Empower Asia” and an action photo of Ravena, a possible hint that he could return to action during the said dates.

Ravena has played just 12 games for San-En, averaging 8.8 points on 37-percent shooting with 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

He also missed three games between late-November and early-December after testing positive for COVID-19.

Pasaol signs 2-year deal with Meralco

Meralco officially signed forward Alvin Pasaol to a two-year rookie contract Thursday, March 25, almost two weeks after being selected ninth overall in the PBA Draft.

Pasaol signed on the dotted line in the presence of team manager Paolo Trillo and agent Marvin Espiritu during individual workouts held at the Meralco Gym in Ortigas.

The Bolts didn’t hesitate in taking the 6-foot-3 Pasaol when he was still available during the draft proceedings last March 14.

Pasaol carries impressive credentials going back to a three-year UAAP stint with University of the East highlighted by a 49-point performance against La Salle in 2017.

Temperamental Nabong joins Blackwater

Blackwater is taking a chance at Kelly Nabong despite the troubles that hounded the temperamental big man throughout his PBA career.

The Bossing are signing Nabong to a short-term contract, returning to the team he had played during his time in the PBA D-League from 2011 to 2012.

Nabong joins Blackwater after NorthPort opted not to re-sign him despite averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 11 games of last season’s PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

Temper issues have affected Nabong’s reputation, particularly in recent stops with Meralco, San Miguel Beer and NorthPort.

Meralco opted to sit out Nabong for the remainder of the 2017 Governors’ Cup playoffs after figuring in a heated exchange with then-assistant coach Jimmy Alapag during a timeout.

Nabong’s tenure with SMB ended when he figured in a practice fight in 2019 which also involved import Dez Wells, Arwind Santos and Ronald Tubid.