    Roque beats COVID-19, ends quarantine

    Roque beats COVID-19, ends quarantine

    March 25, 2021


    BY GENALYN KABILING


    President spokesman Harry Roque has been given a clean bill of health after recovering from a recent coronavirus infection.

    Roque announced Thursday that he has completed his quarantine after his latest coronavirus test came back negative.

    The Palace official first revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus on March 15, although he showed no symptoms of the illness.

    He initially stayed at a two-star hotel in San Juan City, which has been converted into an Oplan Kalinga isolation facility, but later moved to a rented place to complete his quarantine.

    “Mayroon na akong certificate of quarantine issued po ng napakagaling na ng doctors at staff members diyan sa Summit Hotel. Nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila,” Roque said during a virtual press briefing Thursday.

