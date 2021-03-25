Fair probe on Calbayog mayor’s death assured

The Philippine National Police (PNP) assured the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) of a clear and impartial investigation on the death of Calbayog City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino amid allegations that he was a subject of an ambush perpetrated by policemen.
In a meeting with city mayors, PNP officer-in-charge Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar said that they were also saddened by the death of Aquino, being one of the local chief executives who supervise the maintenance of peace and order at the local level.
He said that they are still awaiting for the thorough result of the investigation.
In order to ensure the impartiality of the probe, there were some policemen who were relieved from their posts.
Those involved in the incident were restricted to quarters.
“Like the city mayors, we in the PNP are also determined to find out what really happened because we also lost three of our men in that incident,” said Eleazar.
Aside from Mayor Aquino, three policemen were also killed in the incident that occurred on March 8, one of them was the police security detail of the mayor while the other two were part of the convoy which allegedly figured in a clash with the group of the local chief executive. (Aaron Recuenco)
