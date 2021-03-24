Civil Union is the solution
BY RONALD CONSTANTINO
The Vatican recently reiterated its objection to same-sex marriage. Understandable. The Catholic Church believes marriage is between man and woman. Let us understand the position of the Catholic religion.
But there is a solution for same-sex partners. Pending in Congress is a bill recognizing Civil Union. It is meant for same-sex partners.
The bill gives the same rights and privileges to married couples, man and woman. Such as tax exemptions, adoption, medical benefits, even burial.
Surely, Ice Seguerra and Liza Diño, Boy Abunda and Bong Quintana, and others similar situation will welcome this bill in Congress.
Come to think of it, there is also a bill recognizing divorce in the country. It’s about time divorce is recognized in the Philippines. Only 2 countries ban divorce, Vatican and, of course, the Philippines.
Surely, many estranged couples will welcome divorce in the Philippines. Not only showbiz couples but in other fields, as well.