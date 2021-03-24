8 NPA rebels killed in Negros encounter

BACOLOD CITY – Eight suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed Tuesday in an encounter with troops of the Army’s 62nd Infantry Battalion (IB) at Sitio Agit, Barangay Trinidad in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.
Maj. Cenon Pancito III, Army’s 3rd Infantry Division (ID) spokesperson, said the troops were responding to a report on the alleged presence of unidentified armed men in the area when they engaged in a firefight about 40 armed individuals around 12:55 p.m..
He said the gunmen were believed to be members the SDG platoon and SYG platoon of Central Negros 1, Komiteng Rehiyon Negros, Cebu, Bohol, and Siquijor (KR – NCBS).
Pancito said the firefight lasted for about three hours, prompting some residents to evacuate for their safety.
However, Pancito has not yet received the report on the number of evacuees.
Pancito said no injuries were reported on the government side, while the Army has yet to identify the dead rebels.
The troops recovered from the encounter site 11 high-powered firearms, six M16 rifles, two M14 rifles, one M60, one KG9, two improvised explosive device (IED), IED wire, six M14 magazine with ammunition, two backpacks, and documents with high intelligence value.
With this development, Pancito said they have alerted all patrol bases and police stations for possible retaliation of the enemies. (Glazyl Masculino)
Photo Caption. THE MILITRAY recovered high-powered, ammunition, explosives, and documents with high intelligence value following a clash with suspected New People’s Army rebels in Barangay Trinidad, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental Tuesday. The clash left eight rebels dead. (Photo courtesy of 303rd Infantry Brigade)
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone