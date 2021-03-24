2 ASG men killed 2 days after rescue of Indonesian captive

ILIGAN CITY – The two remaining Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members, who managed to flee during the rescue operation for a kidnapped Indonesian in Tawi-Tawi last Sunday, were killed by government troops on Tuesday afternoon.
Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., said the troops of Joint Task Force (JTF) Tawi-Tawi led by Col. Nestor Narag Jr., deputy commander of the 2nd Marine Brigade, cornered the two fleeing ASG rebels in Barangay Kalupag Island, Languyan, Tawi-Tawi.
“While we were moving towards their location, they opened fire so we retaliated. A short encounter ensued, which resulted in the instantaneous death of the two Abu Sayyaf/Kidnap-for-Ransom Group members known by their aliases as Long and Darus”, Narag said.
While scouring the clash site, the operating troops recovered the bodies of the two slain ASG members and one M16 rifle.
The continuous military operations began on Friday following the rescue of the three Indonesian kidnap victims and the apprehension of two ASG members on Thursday.
On Saturday night, combined AFP and PNP were able to neutralize the leader of the group known as “Apo Mike” while the two managed to escape.
While conducting a hot pursuit operation, the combined troops were able to rescue the last kidnap victim in captivity on Sunday morning.
