Bolder step

THAT OLD BANANA-Q GIRL: Gone is the shadow of that little, 10-year old girl selling sweetened, fried bananas on a stick, the image that left an indelible mark in the minds of TV viewers who followed her on a TV singing contest.
Elha Nympha, “The Voice Kids” 2015 singing champion, is now 16, a regular on Sunday show, “ASAP,” and the voice behind a few hit songs.
The 10th Grader at APEC School in New Manila has a new single on MCA Records, “Do It,” which might well foretell Elha’s (and her management team’s) plan of action, musically.
“Do It” is being compared with songs by the likes of SZA, Jhené Aiko, and H.E.R. On the single, she comes off with surprising finesse and maturity beyond her years.
BOLDER STEPS: In person, Elha has gained confidence in speaking her mind – in English.
She says: “As a fan, I can definitely see myself doing the same kind of music. But, I look forward to creating something that is original and unique.”
“Do It” is described as a suave R&B jam that tackles the beauty of taking bolder steps in love.
Elha seems to know this by heart. She has found love in a current boyfriend, her first.
INTERNATIONAL EXPOSURE: Elha started joining school competitions at 7, when she won a Rotary competition.
She has released a studio album, Elha, with top-selling songs “Susunduin,” “Emotions,” and “Love on Top.”
Following her The Voice Kids winning, the young Kamuning girl has appeared on Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots and its French counterpart.
“Do It” is now out on all digital platforms worldwide.
