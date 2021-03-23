2 friends die in motorcycle crash

BACOLOD CITY – Two friends died after their motorcycles collided at Barangay San Pablo, Manapla, Negros Occidental on Sunday.
Police said Jeno Gallego, 23, and his 15-year-old friend, whose name was withheld by the police, died from head injuries.
Police Lt. Victor Blaza Jr., deputy police chief of Manapla Municipal Police Station, said Gallego tried to overtake a tricycle when he crashed into the approaching motorcycle driven by the minor on the opposite direction.
Blaza said both motorcycles failed to control their speed at the curve portion of the road.
Blaza said one of the victims was chasing his uncle as he forgot to give something to him when the accident occurred.
Both victims were not wearing helmets, causing them head injuries.
Gallego was declared dead on arrival at a hospital while the minor later expired at the hospital. (Glazyl Masculino)
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone